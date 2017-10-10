OAKMONT (KRON) — An elderly couple in their 90s is missing from their Oakmont home, as a wildfire is raging in the region, according to their niece Theresa Brandi.
Their names are Rose and George Callori. Rose is 90 years old and George is 92, Brandi said.
The Calloris were evacuated from their home, and the family has not heard anything from them since Sunday, when the North Bay fires broke out.
They are not registered in any hospital, Brandi said. Her uncle only has 60 percent lung capacity.
Her aunt has back problems.
