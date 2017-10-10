Fairfield-Suisun closes all schools

SOLANO COUNTY (KRON) — All schools in the Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District will be closed Wednesday.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for Solano County’s Green Valley due to the Atlas Fire.

The impacted areas include the area west of Green Valley Road from Mason, north to Valley End Lane.

The evacuation DOES NOT include any area within the Fairfield City limits.

This is Kris Corey, Superintendent of the Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District. The safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority.

Due to increasing air quality problems and the unpredictability of fires and wind in our area, we have decided to cancel school tomorrow, Wednesday, October 11th, 2017, for ALL schools in the Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District.

All district sites will be closed to the public and employees will not report to work.

We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they become available via All Call, KUIC, Facebook, Twitter, and our website.

Please be safe, remain indoors whenever possible, and stay up to date with emergency services information and instructions. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during these tragic events.