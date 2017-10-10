SANTA ROSA (KRON) — A wheelchair-bound woman missing after her home was destroyed in the North Bay Tubbs Fire has been found dead, family members tell KRON4.

A fire inspector confirmed Christina Hanson was in the house and did not make it out, officials told family members.

The North Bay fires have destroyed over 70,000 acres, killed 16 people, and destroyed 1,500 homes. Hanson’s father is in the hospital with third-degree burns.

