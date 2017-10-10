Fire burning near Shiloh Regional Park

By Published: Updated:
Generated by IJG JPEG Library

(KRON) There is an active fire burning near the Shiloh Ranch Regional Park in Santa Rosa.

From the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department:

Fire reported in 5500 block of Faught Rd towards south side of Shiloh Ranch Regional Park. Evacuations in that area/Montebello Rd. being conducted.

Napa Sonoma County fires

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE: 

>>MORE STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s