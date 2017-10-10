Fire burning near Shiloh Regional Park

(KRON) There is an active fire burning near the Shiloh Ranch Regional Park in Santa Rosa.
From the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department:
Fire reported in 5500 block of Faught Rd towards south side of Shiloh Ranch Regional Park. Evacuations in that area/Montebello Rd. being conducted.
Confirmed Evacuation Areas – Mandatory Evacuation Orders Remain in Effect and are Unsafe to Re-enter. https://t.co/EWa9Q1BUj6
— County of Sonoma (@CountyofSonoma) October 10, 2017
