SOLANO COUNTY (KRON) — California Gov. Jerry Brown has issued a State of Emergency in Solano County due to the Atlas Fire.
The Atlas Fire has damaged infrastructure, threatened homes, and caused the evacuation of residents.
On Monday, the governor declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties as well as Butte, Lake, Mendocino, Nevada and Orange counties due to the effects of multiple fires, and requested a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to support the state and local response to the Northern California fires, which was approved earlier on Tuesday.
Here is the full proclamation:
Solano State of Emergency
Solano State of Emergency x
- WILDFIRES RAGING IN NORTH BAY GROW TO 20K ACRES
- NORTH BAY WILDFIRES: EVACUATION CENTER INFORMATION
- LIST OF SCHOOL CLOSURES DUE TO NORTH BAY FIRE
- SANTA ROSA FIRE JUMPS HIGHWAY 101
- WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES TORCH NORTH BAY HOMES
- SMOKE FROM NORTH BAY WILDFIRES FILLS BAY AREA SKIES