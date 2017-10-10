Gov. Jerry Brown issues State of Emergency in Solano County due to Atlas Fire

By Published:

 

SOLANO COUNTY (KRON) — California Gov. Jerry Brown has issued a State of Emergency in Solano County due to the Atlas Fire.

The Atlas Fire has damaged infrastructure, threatened homes, and caused the evacuation of residents.

On Monday, the governor declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties as well as Butte, Lake, Mendocino, Nevada and Orange counties due to the effects of multiple fires, and requested a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to support the state and local response to the Northern California fires, which was approved earlier on Tuesday.

Here is the full proclamation:

Solano State of Emergency

