New mandatory evacuations for Napa County residents due to Atlas Fire

The sun rises through a cloud of smoke after a wildfire swept through the area in Sonoma County on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, in Santa Rosa, Calif. (Paul Kitagaki Jr. /The Sacramento Bee via AP)

NAPA COUNTY (KRON) — New mandatory evacuations have been issued Tuesday in Napa County due to the Atlas Peak Fire.

Information on Mt. Veeder Road evacuations from Cal Fire:

A MANDATORY EVACUATION ORDER has been issued on the Southern LNU Complex for the areas of Mt. Veeder Road at Redwood Road, Mt. Veeder Road at Dry Creek Road and Dry Creek Road to the Sonoma County line. These areas are adjacent to the Patrick fire in Napa County

Information on Mt. Veeder Road evacuations from Napa County Sheriff’s Office:

Mandatory evacuation on Mt. Veeder. Hard closure at Mt. Veeder and Dry Creek roads. Evacuation on Dry Creek Road South to Linda Vista. Oakville Cross, Lokoya, and Wall Road evacuated. Fire in Sonoma County has jumped into Napa County. Use Oakville Grade.

Information on Berryessa evacuations from Napa County Sheriff’s Office:

Update for Berryessa highlands evacuation: Use 128 to Winters, fire on both sides of the road on the other routes.

HWY128 Capell Valley Rd closed. Evacuation taking place in the trailer park at 6004 Monticello Rd. Residents impacted in the community of Berryessa Highlands

FULL LIST OF EVACUATIONS

