Maps: Fires burning in Sonoma and Napa counties

(KRON) — Several fires are raging in Sonoma and Napa counties destroying tens of thousands of acres and sending residents fleeing for their lives.
Authorities said that at least 10 people are dead, with 100 injured, and as many as 1,500 homes and businesses have been destroyed. All three figures were expected to surge in the coming days as more information is reported.
On Monday, Cal Fire said there are 14 fires burning in eight counties in Northern California.
Here’s a look at where some of the most devastating of those fires are burning, according to Cal Fire:
Tubbs Fire – Napa & Sonoma County
- Located off of Hwy 128 and Bennett Ln, Calistoga. It has spread into Sonoma County, mainly into Santa Rosa
- 27,000 acres burned
- 571 structures destroyed – 550 residential, 21 commercial
- Mandatory Evacuations: Monticello Park, Silverado Country Club, Hardman/McKinley/Estee, Circle Oaks, Buhman, Wild Horse Valley Road, Silverado Trail from Trancas to SR 128, SR 128 to Moskowite.
- Advisory: Lovall Valley
Atlas Fire – Napa County
- Located off of Atlas Peak Road, south of Lake Berryessa
- 25,000 acres burned
- 125 structures destroyed
- 5,000 structures threatened
- Mandatory Evacuations: Monticello Park, Silverado Country Club, Hardman/McKinley/Estee, Circle Oaks, Buhman, Wild Horse Valley Road, Silverado Trail from Trancas to SR 128, SR 128 to Moskowite
- Advisory: Lovall Valley
Nuns Fire – Sonoma County
- Located off of Hwy 12, just north of Glen Ellen
- 5,000 acres burned
- 5,000 structures threatened
- Mandatory Evacuations: Monticello Park, Silverado Country Club, Hardman/McKinley/Estee, Circle Oaks, Buhman, Wild Horse Valley Road, Silverado Trail from Trancas to SR 128, SR 128 to Moskowite, Monteceto/Monte Vista
- Advisory: Lovall Valley
Patrick Fire – Napa County
- Located off Patrick Road, west of Napa
- 1,000 acres burned
- 5,000 acres threatened
- Mandatory Evacuations: Monticello Park, Silverado Country Club, Hardman/McKinley/Estee, Circle Oaks, Buhman, Wild Horse Valley Road, Silverado Trail from Trancas to SR 128, SR 128 to Moskowite, Monteceto/Monte Vista
- Advisory: Lovall Valley
#RedwoodComplex [update] north of Ukiah (Mendocino County) is now 21,000 acres. https://t.co/2uhzbbqqsU pic.twitter.com/tofddaCu5B
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) October 10, 2017
#SulphurFire [update] off Hwy 20 and Sulphur Bank Road, Clearlake Oaks (Lake County) is now 2,500 acres and 10% contained. pic.twitter.com/UUrqGQMVl1
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) October 10, 2017
- WILDFIRES RAGING IN NORTH BAY GROW TO 20K ACRES
- NORTH BAY WILDFIRES: EVACUATION CENTER INFORMATION
- LIST OF SCHOOL CLOSURES DUE TO NORTH BAY FIRE
- SANTA ROSA FIRE JUMPS HIGHWAY 101
- WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES TORCH NORTH BAY HOMES
- SMOKE FROM NORTH BAY WILDFIRES FILLS BAY AREA SKIES