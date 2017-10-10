Maps: Fires burning in Sonoma and Napa counties

(KRON) — Several fires are raging in Sonoma and Napa counties destroying tens of thousands of acres and sending residents fleeing for their lives.

Authorities said that at least 10 people are dead, with 100 injured, and as many as 1,500 homes and businesses have been destroyed. All three figures were expected to surge in the coming days as more information is reported.

On Monday, Cal Fire said there are 14 fires burning in eight counties in Northern California.

Here’s a look at where some of the most devastating of those fires are burning, according to Cal Fire:

Tubbs Fire – Napa & Sonoma County

Located off of Hwy 128 and Bennett Ln, Calistoga. It has spread into Sonoma County, mainly into Santa Rosa

27,000 acres burned

571 structures destroyed – 550 residential, 21 commercial

Mandatory Evacuations: Monticello Park, Silverado Country Club, Hardman/McKinley/Estee, Circle Oaks, Buhman, Wild Horse Valley Road, Silverado Trail from Trancas to SR 128, SR 128 to Moskowite.

Atlas Fire – Napa County

Located off of Atlas Peak Road, south of Lake Berryessa

25,000 acres burned

125 structures destroyed

5,000 structures threatened

Mandatory Evacuations: Monticello Park, Silverado Country Club, Hardman/McKinley/Estee, Circle Oaks, Buhman, Wild Horse Valley Road, Silverado Trail from Trancas to SR 128, SR 128 to Moskowite

Nuns Fire – Sonoma County

Located off of Hwy 12, just north of Glen Ellen

5,000 acres burned

5,000 structures threatened

Mandatory Evacuations : Monticello Park, Silverado Country Club, Hardman/McKinley/Estee, Circle Oaks, Buhman, Wild Horse Valley Road, Silverado Trail from Trancas to SR 128, SR 128 to Moskowite, Monteceto/Monte Vista

Patrick Fire – Napa County

Located off Patrick Road, west of Napa

1,000 acres burned

5,000 acres threatened

Mandatory Evacuations : Monticello Park, Silverado Country Club, Hardman/McKinley/Estee, Circle Oaks, Buhman, Wild Horse Valley Road, Silverado Trail from Trancas to SR 128, SR 128 to Moskowite, Monteceto/Monte Vista

#SulphurFire [update] off Hwy 20 and Sulphur Bank Road, Clearlake Oaks (Lake County) is now 2,500 acres and 10% contained. pic.twitter.com/UUrqGQMVl1 — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) October 10, 2017

