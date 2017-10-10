Mendocino County’s Redwood Complex fires burns 21K acres

MENDOCINO COUNTY (KRON) — The Redwood and Potter Fires in Mendocino County burned 21,000 acres and killed at least one person so far.

The fires are located north of Hwy 20, west of Mendocino National Forest, and south of Black Bart.

Cal Fire says the fires are threatening about 50 structures.

Two people were also seriously injured in the fires.

Evacuations are in place for areas of Potter Valley, the Community of Redwood Valley and Golden Rule.

Evacuation centers: Ukiah High School and Willits City Hall.

The large animal evacuation center is at Ukiah Fair Grounds.

All of Highway 101 has been reopened.

Cell phone and landlines are down. Mendocino Sheriff says on Twitter that AT&T is working on putting up a temporary cell phone tower sometime Tuesday.

