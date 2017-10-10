Napa schools closed this week

By Published:
The entrance to the fire-ravaged Signorello Estate winery is seen Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, in Napa, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

(KRON) Napa schools will remain closed for the rest of this week.

Calistoga Joint Unified School District, Saint Helena Unified  School District and Napa Valley Unified School District have all canceled classes through the rest of this week because of the wildfires burning in
Napa County since Sunday night.

Napa Valley College will also be closed through the end of the week and its gym remains open as a shelter for evacuees from the fires.

Napa Sonoma County fires

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE: 

