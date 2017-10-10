North Bay Wildfires: How you can help

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The North Bay firestorm has left thousands of people without a home.

Over 70,000 acres are torched and 2,000 buildings destroyed across multiple counties.

In the midst of such devastation, those more fortunate may be wondering how they can help.

20,000 people have been evacuated from their homes and are at shelters. Here’s how:

Volunteers at the shelters say they are in need of supplies.

Here’s a list of supplies that shelters need:

Sleeping supplies: Cots, sleeping bags, sleeping mats, easily inflatable mattresses, pillow, and blankets are needed at both Adele, SVHS, and Altimira

Supplies: Air fans, chairs, water, toiletries, towels, pet food, and face masks. Drop off at Adele, SVHS, Altimira and Vet’s Building

Adult Diapers: Adult diapers in size Large and some size Small for Adele. There are medically fragile SDC patients there.

Toys and Games: Fun things for kids to play with are needed at all sites.

Pet Support: Pets Lifeline is evacuating the shelter to Marin Humane and need help loading animals into transport vehicles and possibly transporting over to Marin. If you’re in our area out on 8th St. and can get to them, call (707) 996-457

Volunteering – help needed at the SR vets hall, contact Lee: 707-494-4493

Here’s how:

Donate resources to evacuation shelters – A list of these shelters can be found here GoFundMe – Several accounts have already been created to help victims and community & county efforts here American Red Cross, here The Salvation Army, here

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE:

>>MORE STORIES