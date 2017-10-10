Nuns Fire rapidly approaching Oakmont

By Published: Updated:

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Santa Rosa Police say the Nuns Fire is rapidly approaching Oakmont.

Oakmont is under a mandatory evacuation. All residents need to leave now.

Oakmont is a retirement community for individuals 55 years old and up.

It is located in the Sonoma Valley between Sonoma and Santa Rosa.

Napa Sonoma County fires

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE: 

>>MORE STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s