Nuns Fire rapidly approaching Oakmont

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Santa Rosa Police say the Nuns Fire is rapidly approaching Oakmont.
Oakmont is under a mandatory evacuation. All residents need to leave now.
Oakmont is a retirement community for individuals 55 years old and up.
It is located in the Sonoma Valley between Sonoma and Santa Rosa.
UPDATE: #NunsFire is rapidly approaching Oakmont. Oakmont is still under mandatory evacuation – all residents must leave now!
— Santa Rosa Police (@Santa_Rosa_PD) October 10, 2017
Oakmont evacuations happening now @kron4news fire is on hillside… pic.twitter.com/2NwLalLzDh
— J.R. Stone (@jrstone4) October 10, 2017
Napa Sonoma County fires
