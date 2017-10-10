Pence: Trump approves disaster declaration for North Bay fire devastation

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — The Federal Government is stepping in to help California deal with the wildfires devastating the North Bay.

Vice president Mike Pence made the announcement Tuesday in Sacramento:

“A few moments ago I informed Governor Brown that President Trump has approved a major disaster declaration for the state of California to assist in the response to wildfires that are impacting across the state. This declaration will allow FEMA to identify, mobilize and provide additional equipment and resources to assist with the emergency. This includes debris removal, emergency protective measures, search and rescue operations. I’m pleased to report our administration has already been working with the team here at Cal OES to provide support even before this declaration.”

Earlier Tuesday, Pence tweeted that the trump administration is “grateful” for the firefighters battling the firestorm.

He also pledged that the White House would work with California officials throughout what he called “these challenging times”.

At least 14 people were killed, 150 injured, and another 200 reported missing in the firestorm.

Over 2,000 homes, businesses, and other structures were burned down across 70,000 acres that fell victim to the massive, wind-driven blaze.

.@POTUS Trump’s declaration will allow @FEMA to identify, mobilize, & provide additional equipment & resources to assist w/ the emergencies. https://t.co/cdwnlqNTVY — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 10, 2017

To California, we say: We are with you, our prayers are with you, and we will be with you until we put the fires out. pic.twitter.com/05cLKty51H — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 10, 2017

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE:

>>MORE STORIES