Safari West animals safe from North Bay wildfires, so far

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — All of the animals at Sonoma County’s Safari West are accounted for as wildfires devastate the area.
“The preserve remains intact and the animals safe and contained,” Safari West said on their Facebook page.
However, the fire continues to burn nearby and the situation is far from stabilized.
Safari West is a 400-acre private wildlife preserve located at 3115 Porter Creek Road.
They have 900 animals like giraffes, rhinoceros, and cheetahs.
The staff is working hard to make sure the animals are safe.
Napa Sonoma County fires
Napa Sonoma County fires x
- WILDFIRES RAGING IN NORTH BAY GROW TO 20K ACRES
- NORTH BAY WILDFIRES: EVACUATION CENTER INFORMATION
- LIST OF SCHOOL CLOSURES DUE TO NORTH BAY FIRE
- SANTA ROSA FIRE JUMPS HIGHWAY 101
- WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES TORCH NORTH BAY HOMES
- SMOKE FROM NORTH BAY WILDFIRES FILLS BAY AREA SKIES