VIDEO: Aerial view after fire rips through part of Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Drone footage shows the devastation in Santa Rosa after the Tubs Fire ripped through part of the town.
This is near Piner Road in an evacuated zone.
The North Bay fires have destroyed 2,000 and businesses so far. Authorities warn that they expect that number to rise.
