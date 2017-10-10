SANTA ROSA (KRON) — A man is being called a hero on Rincon Avenue in Santa Rosa after what he did to save his neighbor’s home.

“You don’t believe it,” Vincent Mota Sr. said.

“That man saved my home,” Diane Stevens said as she rode in a truck. “My hero.”

“He’s a wonderful neighbor,” Stevens added. “He saved my home. He worked so hard, and I’m so proud of him.”

The woman said her home was burning, and he took action. He got leaves, hoses, and he started putting out the hotspots by himself.

The man said he lost his house to a fire in Mexico. He lost everything in that fire.

It is that spirit of community that’s bonding these neighbors together.

They say they will rebuild again.

