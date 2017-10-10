VIDEO: Home after home destroyed in Santa Rosa’s Berry Brook

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Complete devastation. That’s what it’s like in many Santa Rosa neighborhoods.
KRON4’s Terisa Estacio went to the city’s Berry Brook subdivision on the corner of Chelsea Drive and Darbster Place, just off of Old Redwood Highway.
She saw home after home wiped out, cars melter in driveways, power, cable and phone lines all down on the ground.
More than a dozen homes just in this court alone have been destroyed.
The Berry Brook subdivision is just behind the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts.
Estacio said the area is a ghost town.
No one is being allowed back at this time because of the unsafe conditions.
PHOTOS: Santa Rosa’s Berry Brook subdivision destroyed
