VIDEO: Nuns fire continues spreading across Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — The Nuns Fire is still burning in Santa Rosa.

KRON4’s Will Tran is in one of the newly designated evacuation areas, the Wild Oak neighborhood.

Will shows the fire still burning along the ridge line.

Flames are about three to four feet fire.

There are currently no active crews, but a perimeter has been set up around the fire to keep it from spreading.

Firefighters will come out to continue attacking this fire when the sun comes up.

Fire trucks and equipment are parked all along the route to this area, ready to respond if embers unepetedly spread to the homes.

The area is about three to four miles off the main road.

Will says all the homes appear safe and in tact at this time.

About 65,000 acres and 1,500 structures have been burned so far by the five North Bay fires.

10 people were killed and at least another 100 injured.

Another 100 people are reported missing.

