VIDEO: Over 200 law enforcement agencies helping in Sonoma County wildfires

By and Published:

 

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — There are more than 200 law enforcement officers helping out in Sonoma County with many more officers on hand because of mutual aid support from San Francisco, Oakland, San Mateo and more.

And one deputy from the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office has some roots in Santa Rosa and came back to help out.

KRON4’s Stanley Roberts spent some time with that deputy.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE: 

>>MORE STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s