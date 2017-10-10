SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — There are more than 200 law enforcement officers helping out in Sonoma County with many more officers on hand because of mutual aid support from San Francisco, Oakland, San Mateo and more.

And one deputy from the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office has some roots in Santa Rosa and came back to help out.

KRON4’s Stanley Roberts spent some time with that deputy.

