VIDEO: Petaluma Pastor opens up church to fire evacuees

By Published:

PETALUMA (KRON) — A Pastor in Petaluma opened up his church to evacuees fleeing the raging North Bay fires.

Pastor Ron Hunt runs the New Life Christian Fellowship located at 1310 Clegg Street.

The Pastor said he turned on his television and realized that his community was in trouble.

He showed up to his building at around 5:10 a.m. and a family was already waiting in his parking lot hoping he would open up his doors.

Pastor Hunt says at first he housed about 400 people in his church. Many of those people since been able to go home.

He says he wants to get the word out that they are open and have extra room.

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE: 

>>MORE STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s