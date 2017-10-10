VIDEO: Pieces of Santa Rosa history wiped out by wildfires

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — The devastating wildfires are wiping out pieces of North Bay history.

KRON4’s Maureen Kelly was in Santa Rosa’s Fountaingrove area where she says iconic buildings have been destroyed.

The Fountaingrove Round Barn was nearly burnt to the ground.

It was built in 1899 near the Fountaingrove Inn, which was also severely damaged in the fires.

Coffey Park, Santa Rosa Santa Rosa Credit: Janice Abdalla "NapaCounty fire seen from our plane while flying into SFO tonight" Santa Rosa Santa Rosa Fountain Grove Pkwy in Santa Rosa Fountain Grove Pkwy in Santa Rosa Fountain Grove Pkwy in Santa Rosa Taken from Fulton Rd. looking towards Hopper Ln. Santa Rosa Napa Santa Rosa Santa Rosa Santa Rosa Santa Rosa Santa Rosa Santa Rosa Santa Rosa mobile homes destroyed Photo from fire evacuee Flames from a wildfire consume a home Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, east of Napa, Calif. The fire is one of several burning across Northern California's wine country. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) A man hoses the roof of a home in Santa Rosa, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through Northern California early Monday, sending residents on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames as homes burned. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) The remains of a car sits near the Fountaingrove Inn Hotel as it burns at rear in Santa Rosa, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) A law enforcement officer blocks a road as flames burn in a residential area in Santa Rosa, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through Northern California early Monday, sending residents on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames as homes burned. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Two women hug as they watch houses burn in Santa Rosa, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Trees burn behind houses in a residential area in Santa Rosa, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Flames from a wildfire consume a a three car garage at a home Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, east of Napa, Calif. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through Northern California early Monday, sending residents on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames as homes burned. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) Flames from a wildfire consume a home Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, east of Napa, Calif. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through Northern California early Monday, sending residents on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames as homes burned. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) The sun rises as flames from a wildfire burn Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, east of Napa, Calif. The fire is one of several burning across Northern California's wine country. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) Flames from a wildfire burn along a ridgeline Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, in Napa, Calif. The fire is one of several burning across Northern California's wine country. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) A woman takes a photo of the sun covered from smoke and haze from fires in Santa Rosa, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through Northern California early Monday, sending residents on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames as homes burned. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Smoke and fire rise from the Fountaingrove Inn Hotel as it burns in Santa Rosa, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through Northern California early Monday, sending residents on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames as homes burned. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Firefighters hose down a burning tree in Santa Rosa, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through Northern California early Monday, sending residents on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames as homes burned. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Flames from a wildfire consume a home Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, east of Napa, Calif. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through Northern California early Monday, sending residents on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames as homes burned. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) Mobile home community, Santa Rosa (CNN) 