VIDEO: Pieces of Santa Rosa history wiped out by wildfires

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — The devastating wildfires are wiping out pieces of North Bay history.
KRON4’s Maureen Kelly was in Santa Rosa’s Fountaingrove area where she says iconic buildings have been destroyed.
The Fountaingrove Round Barn was nearly burnt to the ground.
It was built in 1899 near the Fountaingrove Inn, which was also severely damaged in the fires.
Here's Vintage Circle in Fountaingrove, it's flattened. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/va6xeXiyP5
— Justine Waldman (@JustineWaldman) October 10, 2017
Napa Sonoma County fires
