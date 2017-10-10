SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Utter devastation–that’s what many Atlas Fire evacuees are returning to find.

Some homes in Santa Rosa are reduced to rubble.

KRON4’s Justine Waldman was in the Fountaingrove neighborhood on Tuesday night where she saw firefighters trying to save homes.

Watch the above video to see Justine’s full report.

Only things left in Fountaingrove home; bike part, kitchen knife and mortar (that was still hot). @kron4news #SantaRosaFire pic.twitter.com/tvhihbpQsb — Justine Waldman (@JustineWaldman) October 11, 2017

Fire crews putting out hot spot on Hadley Hill @kron4news pic.twitter.com/9ichc0DGb5 — Justine Waldman (@JustineWaldman) October 11, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

PHOTOS: Santa Rosa’s Berry Brook subdivision destroyed View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Berry Brook subdivision in Santa Rosa Berry Brook subdivision in Santa Rosa Berry Brook subdivision in Santa Rosa Berry Brook subdivision in Santa Rosa Angela Dr. in Santa Rosa Sr. Marlene Dr. off Angela Dr. in Santa Rosa

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE:

>>MORE STORIES