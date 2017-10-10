VIDEO REPORT: Homes destroyed in Santa Rosa’s Fountaingrove neighborhood in Atlas Fire

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Utter devastation–that’s what many Atlas Fire evacuees are returning to find.

Some homes in Santa Rosa are reduced to rubble.

KRON4’s Justine Waldman was in the Fountaingrove neighborhood on Tuesday night where she saw firefighters trying to save homes.

