VIDEO REPORT: Santa Rosa restaurant to stay open to feed wildfire victims

Matt Mendes Published:

 

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Not only homes but many businesses burned to the ground in the North Bay wildfires.

Both Puerto Vallarta and K-Mart on Cleveland Avenue in Santa Rosa were destroyed.

They are both off Highway 101 and about a third of a mile apart from each other.

But there is one restaurant KRON4 found that is open. And it plans on staying open to feed the people impacted by these fires.

Reporter Matt Mendes has the story.

Watch the above video to see Matt’s full report.

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE: 

>>MORE STORIES 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s