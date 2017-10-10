SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Not only homes but many businesses burned to the ground in the North Bay wildfires.

Both Puerto Vallarta and K-Mart on Cleveland Avenue in Santa Rosa were destroyed.

They are both off Highway 101 and about a third of a mile apart from each other.

But there is one restaurant KRON4 found that is open. And it plans on staying open to feed the people impacted by these fires.

