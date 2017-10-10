SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Another major concern for police and neighbors affected by the Atlas Fire–people who are missing.

In Sonoma County, the sheriff’s office says they are looking into 183 missing people reports.

One of the missing is a mother in Santa Rosa whose home went up in flames Monday morning.

She hasn’t been seen since.

She lives at Journey’s End Mobile Home Park in Santa Rosa, which has been reduced to rubble.

Linda Tunis’s daughter Jessica says she called her and told her that her house was on fire and she was trapped.

Jessica says she called 911, and they said they were sending someone to help her.

Jessica has not heard from her mother since.

