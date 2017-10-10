SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Schools have also been impacted by the fires up in the North Bay.

KRON4’s Terisa Estacio is out at one High School in Santa Rosa that was hit hard by the fires.

Witnesses say it was a wall of fire that ripped through a section of Cardinal Newman High School, located at 50 Ursuline Road.

All that’s left of the front entrance is melted ruins collapses on the ground. Only vague outlines of the buildings remain.

Several classrooms are gone too, burnt down to merely rubble.

Over in another section of the school, it is hard to make out what this used to be because the fire ate up building leaving practically nothing behind.

There are several other buildings behind the front entrance that are also impacted.

The principal sent out messages on facebook about assessing the damage. For now, school is out for the rest of the week.

Classrooms, 20-35 destroyed. The main office building, library, and rooms 16-19 were wiped out. The humanities wing, also gone.

The principal says the staff is meeting off-site to try and figure out a plan for next week’s classes.

