SANTA ROSA (KRON) — The positive news in this devastating Atlas Fire is stories of heroism and professionalism coming from the Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Santa Rosa.

As flames were literally licking just a few feet away from the hospital building, the doctors and nurses on Tuesday described how they evacuated the entire facility.

In all, 130 patients were moved and some were women in labor. And 30 patients were in the ER.

Dozens of nurses and doctors were there to evacuate patients.

KRON4 is discovering that their own families were being evacuated at the same time.

And we’ve learned at that this point, some 55 Kaiser employees have lost their homes.

