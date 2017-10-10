VIDEO: Wildfires burn down Coffey Park in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Neighborhood after neighborhood is gone in Santa Rosa.

One of them is Coffey Park, a cluster of single-family homes 2 miles northwest of downtown.

KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes is there this morning.

She says right now it is not uncommon to see small clusters of flames burning throughout this area, like the ones behind her.

Almost the entire subdivision of single-family homes, built in the 1980s, is gone.

Lydia spoke to a man who lost his Coffey Park home of 33 years.

He says he tried to fight the fire himself until the smoke and flames became too overwhelming.

“We were here ’til like 4:30 in the morning putting out spot fires in all our yards until it was too much that you could battle with a fire hose,” he said.

He says when he left his home was still in tact.

A half hour later, a neighbor called to tell him it had been completely destroyed.

Nearby, other subdivisions are devastated.

For example the Fountain Grove neighborhood, where a fire station burned to the ground.

Lydia says Coddingtown Mobile Estates and Journey’s End Mobile Home Park is also wiped out.

Lacking any street lights or buildings, Santa Rosa is virtually pitch black at nighttime.

Lydia says you can immediately smell the smoke, even feel the heat once you drive into the city.

Here’s a map of the parts of Santa Rosa still affected by fires, which are still zero percent contained.

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE:

>>MORE STORIES