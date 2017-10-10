Wildfires damage several Napa, Sonoma wineries

NAPA, CA - OCTOBER 09: Burned out wine bottles sit on a rack at the fire damaged Signarello Estate winery after an out of control wildfire moved through the area on October 9, 2017 in Napa, California. Tens of thousands of acres and hundreds of homes and businesses have burned in widespread wildfires that are burning in Napa and Sonoma counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(KRON) — As several fires devastate Northern California’s wine country, worried vintners are starting to see the damage.

The Napa Valley Vintners trade association reported that at least four wineries belonging to members suffered “total or very significant losses.”

It also reported at least nine others reported damage to wineries or surrounding vineyards.

The organization emphasized that it had not heard from all members, especially those in the most vulnerable parts of the valley.

The oldest family-run winery in California survived Monday night. But operators were anxious to assess some crops.

The trade group said 90 percent of grapes had already been picked, with most of the remaining crop thick-skinned cabernet sauvignon grapes not expected to be impacted by the smoke.

Signorello Estate Winery was one of the locations damaged in the fires.

Paradise Ridge Winery was also hit hard by the fires, according to their Facebook page.



