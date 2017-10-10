Wildfires damage several Napa, Sonoma wineries

(KRON) — As several fires devastate Northern California’s wine country, worried vintners are starting to see the damage.
The Napa Valley Vintners trade association reported that at least four wineries belonging to members suffered “total or very significant losses.”
It also reported at least nine others reported damage to wineries or surrounding vineyards.
The organization emphasized that it had not heard from all members, especially those in the most vulnerable parts of the valley.
The oldest family-run winery in California survived Monday night. But operators were anxious to assess some crops.
The trade group said 90 percent of grapes had already been picked, with most of the remaining crop thick-skinned cabernet sauvignon grapes not expected to be impacted by the smoke.
Signorello Estate Winery was one of the locations damaged in the fires.
Paradise Ridge Winery was also hit hard by the fires, according to their Facebook page.
