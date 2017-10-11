3,500 structures destroyed in deadly North Bay fires

(KRON) — Sonoma County Sheriff’s Official said that 3,500 home and businesses have been destroyed in the North Bay wildfires.

The wildfire tearing through the North Bay continues has expanded, prompting authorities to order more evacuations.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday it ordered mandatory evacuations for several areas of Sonoma Valley after a blaze grew to 44 square miles.

The blaze in Sonoma County is one of a series of fires that flared up north of San Francisco on Sunday night and continue to burn with little to no containment. Sixteen people have died in the blazes, 11 of them in Sonoma County.

The fires have also left at least 180 people injured.

670 people have been reported missing. 110 of those people have been located.

