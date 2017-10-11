3,500 structures destroyed in deadly North Bay fires

NAPA, CA - OCTOBER 11: The family-owned winery, Signorello Estate, on Napa's Silverado Trail is left ruins by the Atlas Fire on October 11, 2017 near Napa, California. In one of the worst wildfires in state history, more than 2,000 homes have burned and at least 17 people have been killed as more than 14 wildfires continue to spread with little containment in eight Northern California counties. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

(KRON) — Sonoma County Sheriff’s Official said that 3,500 home and businesses have been destroyed in the North Bay wildfires.

The wildfire tearing through the North Bay continues has expanded, prompting authorities to order more evacuations.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday it ordered mandatory evacuations for several areas of Sonoma Valley after a blaze grew to 44 square miles.

The blaze in Sonoma County is one of a series of fires that flared up north of San Francisco on Sunday night and continue to burn with little to no containment. Sixteen people have died in the blazes, 11 of them in Sonoma County.

The fires have also left at least 180 people injured.

670 people have been reported missing. 110 of those people have been located.

