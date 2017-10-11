At least 40 firefighters lose their homes in North Bay fires

By Published:
NAPA, CA -OCTOBER 11: A construction site American flag hangs partly melted among houses in Soda Canyon that were destroyed by the Atlas Fire on October 11, 2017 near Napa, California. In one of the worst wildfires in state history, more than 2,000 homes have burned and at least 21 people were killed as more than 14 wildfires continue to spread with little containment in eight Northern California counties. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

(KRON) — At least 40 Bay Area firefighters have lost their homes in the Santa Rosa, Napa and Sonoma firestorm, according to Marin Professional Firefighters.

Many of the firefighters are still on the firelines and have not been able to even assess the damage or comfort their families, fire officials said in a Facebook post. 

There are 22 fires burning in all of California and around eight burning in the North Bay alone.

Resources have been stretched thin due the extreme need and crews are doing all they can.

Marin Professional Firefighters are asking people to help by donating.

The funds will be distributed equally to those firefighters who lost their homes while fighting to save the homes and lives of others.

You can donate here.

