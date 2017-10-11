Benicia schools out early due to air quality

BENICIA (KRON) — The Benicia Unified School District is letting their students out early due to the poor air quality in the Bay Area.
The unhealthy air quality is from wildfires in the North Bay that are causing unprecedented levels of air pollution, according to the Bay Area Quality Management District.
All after-school activities at Benicia High School have been canceled.
— Benicia High School (@BeniciaHighBHS) October 11, 2017
Update: Homecoming Carnival will be rescheduled, will not take place tomorrow. More info coming soon.
— Benicia High School (@BeniciaHighBHS) October 11, 2017
