Cal Fire: limited resources due to raging wildfires

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON)– There are nearly 20 wildfires raging in the state of California and resources are scarce, according to a Cal Fire spokesperson.

According to Cal Fire, resources are stretched thin due the extreme need and crews are doing all they can.

The death toll has risen to 16 and that number is expected to increase. Heavy winds are making its way back in which can fuel wildfires. The blazes are spreading in every direction and fire officials are finding it difficult to isolate the flames.

