Cal Fire responds to questions about the air attack

(KRON) Cal Fire is answering questions about where the fire fighting helicopters and planes have been since the North Bay Firestorm swept over Napa and Sonoma Counties Sunday night.
KRON4 viewers have been writing and calling asking why they haven’t seen water and fire retardant drops.
Here is Cal Fire’s response:
Questions about aerial assets being used for #californiafires. Here’s @CALFIRE_CHIEF on that. @CALFIRE_PIO #tubbsfire #napafires #AirAttack pic.twitter.com/6iL9LP4Iqr
— Cal OES (@Cal_OES) October 12, 2017
Napa Sonoma County fires
