Cal Fire responds to questions about the air attack

By Published: Updated:
KRON4 View: "My view of the PocketFire from across the valley on Canyon Road. 747 fire tanker! Like the cavalry arrived!"

(KRON) Cal Fire is answering questions about where the fire fighting helicopters and planes have been since the North Bay Firestorm swept over Napa and Sonoma Counties Sunday night.

KRON4 viewers have been writing and calling asking why they haven’t seen water and fire retardant drops.

Here is Cal Fire’s response:

Napa Sonoma County fires

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE: 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON >>>

23 CONFIRMED DEAD IN NORTH BAY FIRESTORM

INTERACTIVE FIRE MAPS 

EVACUATION ORDERS FOR THE CITY OF NAPA

CALISTOGA UNDER FULL MANDATORY EVACUATION ORDERS

WATCH KRON4 NEWS LIVE 

MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s