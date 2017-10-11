CHP: several closures in place for Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (KRON)– Raging wildfires throughout the North Bay has caused widespread devastation and prompted California Highway Patrol to close off several areas in Santa Rosa.
Areas closed off:
SR-128 at Chalk Hill Rd.
Mark West Springs Rd. at Old Redwood Hwy
Old Redwood Hwy at Airport.
Calistoga Rd. north of Harville Rd.
SR-12 at Melita Rd.
For a complete list of road closures in Sonoma County click here.
- WILDFIRES RAGING IN NORTH BAY GROW TO 20K ACRES
- NORTH BAY WILDFIRES: EVACUATION CENTER INFORMATION
- LIST OF SCHOOL CLOSURES DUE TO NORTH BAY FIRE
- SANTA ROSA FIRE JUMPS HIGHWAY 101
- WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES TORCH NORTH BAY HOMES
- SMOKE FROM NORTH BAY WILDFIRES FILLS BAY AREA SKIES