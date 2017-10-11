CHP: several closures in place for Santa Rosa



SANTA ROSA (KRON)– Raging wildfires throughout the North Bay has caused widespread devastation and prompted California Highway Patrol to close off several areas in Santa Rosa.

Areas closed off:

SR-128 at Chalk Hill Rd.

Mark West Springs Rd. at Old Redwood Hwy

Old Redwood Hwy at Airport.

Calistoga Rd. north of Harville Rd.

SR-12 at Melita Rd.

