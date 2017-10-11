DRAMATIC VIDEO: Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy drives through fire zone

By and Published:

 

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — We are seeing some dramatic video from the night the fire broke out.

It was shot by a Sonoma County Sheriff’s Deputy driving through the fire zone.

You can see how intense the fire is as it destroys everything in its path.

This is just one of the wildfires that have devastated the North Bay.

Winds up to 79 miles-per-hour and low humidity continue to fuel the fires.

North Bay Wildfires

And there is no rain in the forecast for the next seven days.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON >>>

23 CONFIRMED DEAD IN NORTH BAY FIRESTORM

INTERACTIVE FIRE MAPS 

EVACUATION ORDERS FOR THE CITY OF NAPA

CALISTOGA UNDER FULL MANDATORY EVACUATION ORDERS

WATCH KRON4 NEWS LIVE 

MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s