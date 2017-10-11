SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — We are seeing some dramatic video from the night the fire broke out.
It was shot by a Sonoma County Sheriff’s Deputy driving through the fire zone.
You can see how intense the fire is as it destroys everything in its path.
This is just one of the wildfires that have devastated the North Bay.
Winds up to 79 miles-per-hour and low humidity continue to fuel the fires.
North Bay Wildfires
And there is no rain in the forecast for the next seven days.
