ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — The East Bay SPCA is taking pets from North Bay shelters as the firestorm rages up north.

Thirty-one dogs and cats from Sonoma County Animal Services and the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter were taken to Alameda County–Oakland and Dublin.

The pets arrived in Oakland just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

