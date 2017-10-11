Eastridge and Rancho Solano under advisory evacuation



FAIRFIELD (KRON)– Residents in two Fairfield neighborhoods are advised to prepare for an evacuation, according to Fairfield police.

The Atlas Fire has already spread into Green Valley and is just three miles from the Eastridge and Rancho Solano communities.

Both neighborhoods are located within the city of Fairfield. Officials expect strong winds to pick up around 11:00 a.m.

Police urge residents in Eastridge and Rancho Solano to start packing bags with all essentials such as important documents and medicine. Be prepared to leave on short notice.



NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE:

>>MORE STORIES