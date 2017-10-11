Evacuations orders in Calistoga

(KRON) New evacuation orders.
From the City of Calistoga:
Calistoga Evacuation Order
As a result of significant changing fire conditions, CalFire has ordered mandatory evacuations of the following areas of Calistoga:
Residents North of Grant Street
All remaining areas of Calistoga are under an advisory alert and can await further notice or begin voluntary evacuations
Exit the City via the Silverado Trail South to Zinfandel lane then West to SR 29 South
You may also exit the City via SR29 South
Shelter is available at Napa Valley College 2277 Napa Vallejo Hwy, Napa
Napa Sonoma County fires
Napa Sonoma County fires x
- WILDFIRES RAGING IN NORTH BAY GROW TO 20K ACRES
- NORTH BAY WILDFIRES: EVACUATION CENTER INFORMATION
- LIST OF SCHOOL CLOSURES DUE TO NORTH BAY FIRE
- SANTA ROSA FIRE JUMPS HIGHWAY 101
- WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES TORCH NORTH BAY HOMES
- SMOKE FROM NORTH BAY WILDFIRES FILLS BAY AREA SKIES