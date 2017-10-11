Evacuations orders in Calistoga

By Published: Updated:
SONOMA, CA - OCTOBER 09: An out of control wildfire approaches Gundlach Bundschu winery on October 9, 2017 in Sonoma, California. Ten people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 1,500 homes and businesses in several Northen California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(KRON) New evacuation orders.

From the City of Calistoga:

Calistoga Evacuation Order
As a result of significant changing fire conditions, CalFire has ordered mandatory evacuations of the following areas of Calistoga:
Residents North of Grant Street
All remaining areas of Calistoga are under an advisory alert and can await further notice or begin voluntary evacuations

Exit the City via the Silverado Trail South to Zinfandel lane then West to SR 29 South
You may also exit the City via SR29 South

Shelter is available at Napa Valley College 2277 Napa Vallejo Hwy, Napa

Napa Sonoma County fires

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE: 

>>MORE STORIES 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s