Fairfield-Suisun closes all schools for rest of week due to fires

SOLANO COUNTY (KRON) — The Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District has closed all their schools for the rest of the week due to the wildfires.
The area of Upper and Lower Green Valley are under mandatory evacuations in Solano County.
The school district superintendent announced that all schools will be closed on Thursday and Friday as they monitor the fire situation.
This is Kris Corey, Superintendent of the Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District. The safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority.
Due to continuing poor air quality and the unpredictability of fires and wind in our area, we have decided to cancel classes and all student activities Thursday, October 12th, and Friday, October 13th, 2017, for ALL schools in the Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District.
We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they become available via All Call, KUIC, Facebook, Twitter, and our website.
North Bay Wildfires
- WILDFIRES RAGING IN NORTH BAY GROW TO 20K ACRES
- NORTH BAY WILDFIRES: EVACUATION CENTER INFORMATION
- LIST OF SCHOOL CLOSURES DUE TO NORTH BAY FIRE
- SANTA ROSA FIRE JUMPS HIGHWAY 101
- WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES TORCH NORTH BAY HOMES
- SMOKE FROM NORTH BAY WILDFIRES FILLS BAY AREA SKIES