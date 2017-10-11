Fairfield-Suisun closes all schools for rest of week due to fires

By Published: Updated:
Atlas Fire Map (Cal Fire)

SOLANO COUNTY (KRON) — The Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District has closed all their schools for the rest of the week due to the wildfires.

The area of Upper and Lower Green Valley are under mandatory evacuations in Solano County.

The school district superintendent announced that all schools will be closed on Thursday and Friday as they monitor the fire situation.

This is Kris Corey, Superintendent of the Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District. The safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority.

Due to continuing poor air quality and the unpredictability of fires and wind in our area, we have decided to cancel classes and all student activities Thursday, October 12th, and Friday, October 13th, 2017, for ALL schools in the Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District.

We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they become available via All Call, KUIC, Facebook, Twitter, and our website.

North Bay Wildfires

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE: 

>>MORE STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s