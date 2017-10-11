SANTA ROSA (KRON) — The remains of a missing Santa Rosa mother were found Wednesday morning at a mobile home park, family members said.
The family of Linda Tunis told KRON4 News that her remains were found at the Journey’s End Mobile Home Park where she lived.
Tunis’ home had gone up in flames Monday morning as a ferocious wildfire ripped through the area.
He daughter Jessica said she called her and told her that her house was on fire and she was trapped.
