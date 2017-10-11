Homes burned to ashes in Santa Rosa



SANTA ROSA (KRON)– Homes were burned to ashes in Santa Rosa as the North Bay Tubbs Fire ripped through the city.

KRON4’s Will Tran says not a single home was standing in the Fountain Grove neighborhood and charred vehicles remained in what used to be driveways.

The area is under evacuations and residents remained in shelters Wednesday morning.

Fire officials said they’ve received an outpouring amount of donations and support. Crews are working to distribute those items and urge resident to refrain from dropping off items at the Finley Community Center.

Donations are being accepted at the Salvation Army at: 93 Stony Circle, Unit D, Santa Rosa, CA 9540. The United Way is collecting monetary donations at unitedwaywinecountry.org.

