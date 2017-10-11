Interactive Map: Where are the North Bay fires burning?

(KRON) — Several fires continue to burn across the North Bay destroying tens of thousands of acres of land.
Below is a map the shows where fires are actively burning and where they have recently burned:
Open this map full screen.
Red: Actively burning
Orange: Last 12-24 hours
