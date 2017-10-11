Lake County’s Middletown under advisory evacuation

LAKE COUNTY (KRON) — The Lake County Sheriff’s Department has issued an advisory evacuation Wednesday for Middletown.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is currently monitoring fire activity from the Tubbs fire in Napa County and it has become necessary to issue an advisory notice.

An evacuation advisory is not a mandatory evacuation, but it is strongly recommended. Residents are advised to gather their medications, pets and important papers. Residents should be prepared to leave the area with little notice. If the situation worsens the Sheriff’s Office will issue a mandatory evacuation notice.