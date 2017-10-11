Live Webcam: Sonoma Plaza

By Published: Updated:

SONOMA (KRON) — Here’s a live webcam of the Historic Sonoma Plaza as wildfires continue to devastate the areas around the town.

The camera is located on the South East corner of the Historic Sonoma Plaza.

ALL SONOMA COUNTY EVACUATIONS

Sonoma Valley Mandatory Evacuations

  • Mission Highland
  • Norrbom Road
  • Gehricke Road

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE: 

>>MORE STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s