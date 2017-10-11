Live Webcam: Sonoma Plaza

SONOMA (KRON) — Here’s a live webcam of the Historic Sonoma Plaza as wildfires continue to devastate the areas around the town.
The camera is located on the South East corner of the Historic Sonoma Plaza.
Sonoma Valley Mandatory Evacuations
- Mission Highland
- Norrbom Road
- Gehricke Road
- WILDFIRES RAGING IN NORTH BAY GROW TO 20K ACRES
- NORTH BAY WILDFIRES: EVACUATION CENTER INFORMATION
- LIST OF SCHOOL CLOSURES DUE TO NORTH BAY FIRE
- SANTA ROSA FIRE JUMPS HIGHWAY 101
- WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES TORCH NORTH BAY HOMES
- SMOKE FROM NORTH BAY WILDFIRES FILLS BAY AREA SKIES