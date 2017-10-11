Maps: Nunns and Norrbom fires merge into one

Published: Updated:

(KRON) The Nunns and Norrbom fires burning in Sonoma County have merged into one fire Wednesday evening.

Cal Fire updated their maps shortly after 5 p.m.

You can also see the latest on all the other fires burning across the North Bay and California.

