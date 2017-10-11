Maps: Nunns and Norrbom fires merge into one

(KRON) The Nunns and Norrbom fires burning in Sonoma County have merged into one fire Wednesday evening.

Cal Fire updated their maps shortly after 5 p.m.

You can also see the latest on all the other fires burning across the North Bay and California.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON >>>

23 CONFIRMED DEAD IN NORTH BAY FIRESTORM

INTERACTIVE FIRE MAPS

EVACUATION ORDERS FOR THE CITY OF NAPA

CALISTOGA UNDER FULL MANDATORY EVACUATION ORDERS

WATCH KRON4 NEWS LIVE

MORE TOP STORIES