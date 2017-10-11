Maps: Nunns and Norrbom fires merge into one

(KRON) The Nunns and Norrbom fires burning in Sonoma County have merged into one fire Wednesday evening.
Cal Fire updated their maps shortly after 5 p.m.
You can also see the latest on all the other fires burning across the North Bay and California.
#NunsFire [update] north of Glen Ellen (Sonoma County) remains 7,626 acres and 2% containment. #SouthernLNUComplex https://t.co/JGQ2fvah3a pic.twitter.com/nOzyJqMATn
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) October 11, 2017
23 CONFIRMED DEAD IN NORTH BAY FIRESTORM
EVACUATION ORDERS FOR THE CITY OF NAPA
CALISTOGA UNDER FULL MANDATORY EVACUATION ORDERS