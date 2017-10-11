New mandatory evacuations ordered for Mendocino County

MENDOCINO COUNTY (KRON) — New evacuation orders have been issued in Mendocino County Wednesday due to raging wildfires.

Information from Mendocino County Sheriffs:

MANDATORY EVACUATION ORDER:

In Potter Valley, north of Gibson Lane and east to Mid Mountain Road but not including Mid Mountain Road and north along the Eel River along the Hull Road and Eel River Road towards Lake Pillsbury. This includes any residents in the Oat Gap Road area.

WARNING EVACUATION:

Valley floor to the south of Gibson Lane in Potter Valley

According to Cal Fire, the Redwood and Potter Fires have torched about 29,500 acres and is 5 percent contained.

At least one person has been killed in the fire and two people were seriously injured.

Follow Mendocino County Sheriff on Twitter for updates: @MendoSheriff

