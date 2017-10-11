SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The North Bay fires are bringing ash, smoke, and unhealthy air quality to San Francisco on Wednesday.

The smoke could be smelled as far as San Jose.

The air quality is currently unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Here are health tips from the City of San Francisco.

The multiple fires currently burning in Napa, Sonoma and other northern counties are affecting our air quality and may create the potential of a health hazard, here in San Francisco. People in San Francisco can go to the following San Francisco Public Libraries to find respite from the poor air quality caused by the North Bay fires. These locations have air filters:

San Francisco Main Library, 100 Larkin St., 9:00 am to 8:00 pm

Chinatown Branch Library, 1135 Powell Street, 10:00 am to 9:00 pm

Mission Bay Branch Library, 960 Fourth Street, 11:00 am to 8:00 pm

Glen Park Branch Libary, 2825 Diamond Street, 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Southeast Community Facility/City College of San Francisco Library, 1800 Oakdale Avenue, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

You can find the current Air Quality from the EPA here and learn what to do: https://www.airnow.gov/index.cfm?action=airnow.local_city&cityid=317

For General Public:

Smoke from wildfires and structure fires can affect health: eye and throat irritation, coughing, and difficulty breathing. Here are some things people can do to help protect themselves:

If you can see, taste, or feel smoke, you should immediately minimize outdoor activities. This is especially important if you have health concerns (for example, people with heart disease or respiratory disease like asthma), are elderly, pregnant, or have a child in your care.

Contact your health care provider if you experience the following symptoms:

Repeated coughing

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Wheezing

Chest tightness or pain

Palpitations

Nausea or unusual fatigue

Lightheadedness

Follow these precautions to protect your health:

Minimize outdoor activities

Stay indoors with windows and doors closed as much as possible

Do not run fans that bring smoky outdoor air inside

Run your air-conditioner only if it does not bring smoke in from the outdoors

Consider leaving the area until smoke conditions improve if you experience symptoms related to smoke exposure

For Schools:

The EPA has posted Air Quality and Outdoor Activity Guidance for Schools here:

https://airnow.gov/index.cfm?action=flag_program.activityguid

When on condition red (unhealthy)

For all outdoor activities, take more breaks and do less intense activities.

Consider moving longer or more intense activities indoors or rescheduling them to another day or time.

Watch for symptoms and take action as needed.*

Students with asthma should follow their asthma action plans and keep their quick-relief medicine handy.

For outdoor workers:

When on condition red (unhealthy)

limit exertion

take frequent breaks

follow EPA guidelines for air quality here:

Consult with your employer if you have specific concerns

Guidance on the use of Masks:

As long as occupational particulate standards are not exceeded (which, per Cal OSHA, is unlikely for workers not performing firefighting duties), we recommend the voluntary use of respirators (masks), for people working outside who desire them, when the air quality index reaches red or above.