SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Three suspected looters were arrested in Santa Rosa between Oct. 9 and Wednesday, police said.

“Santa Rosa Police Department has tightened down security in and around evacuated areas, are stopping and questioning suspicious individuals and actively looking for trespassers, looters and individuals who may be violating the curfew restrictions,” Sgt. Jeneane Kucker said.

Police arrested 48-year-old Kelly Thomas Martin, of Santa Rosa, in the 2600 block of Cleveland Avenue. Martin had outstanding warrants for his arrest, police said.

Martin also had ammo and meth, police said. He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail.

Police also arrested Tammara Lavette Hill, 49, of Santa Rosa, on Cleveland Avenue.

And 28-year-old Patrick Brian Daly, of Santa Rosa, was arrested in the area of Peterson Lane and Velma Avenue. He is accused of stealing a bicycle and threatening the owner with a knife.

He also had drugs and another stolen bike, police said.

Police have responded to 69 calls of suspected looters.

