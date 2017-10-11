SANTA ROSA (KRON) — A 75-year-old man is missing from a Santa Rosa mobile home park caught in the deadly North Bay firestorm, according to a family member.

Diego Pacheco was evacuated from Journey’s Mobile Home Park. He is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

He is Mexican-American with bad hearing, the family member said.

The family has not heard from him since the fire.

Earlier Wednesday, the remains of a missing Santa Rosa mother were found at the mobile home park.

And a body was removed from the mobile home park, but it is not known who it was.

