CALISTOGA (KRON) — The entire City of Calistoga is now under mandatory evacuation due to the North Bay firestorm, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff says the conditions have worsened.

Those evacuating can exit the City via Highway 29 South or via the Silverado Trail South to Zinfandel Lane then west to Highway 29 South.

A shelter is available at American Canyon High School, located at 3000 Newell Drive, American Canyon 94503.

Residents are told to evacuate as soon as possible.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE:

>>MORE STORIES