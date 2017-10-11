North Bay Firestorm: All of Calistoga now under mandatory evacuation

By Published: Updated:

 

CALISTOGA (KRON) — The entire City of Calistoga is now under mandatory evacuation due to the North Bay firestorm, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff says the conditions have worsened.

Those evacuating can exit the City via Highway 29 South or via the Silverado Trail South to Zinfandel Lane then west to Highway 29 South.

A shelter is available at American Canyon High School, located at 3000 Newell Drive, American Canyon 94503.

Residents are told to evacuate as soon as possible.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE: 

>>MORE STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s