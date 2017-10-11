North Bay Firestorm: All Walnut Creek Open Space areas closed due to fire danger, extreme smoke

By Published:
WALNUT CREEK (KRON) — All Walnut Creek Open Space areas are closed on Wednesday due to fire dangers and extreme smoke, according to city officials.

A red-flag warning has been issued as high winds are expected.

It is illegal for anyone to enter the Open Space for any reason while it’s closed.

More information here: www.walnut-creek.org/NorCalFires

