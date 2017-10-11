WALNUT CREEK (KRON) — All Walnut Creek Open Space areas are closed on Wednesday due to fire dangers and extreme smoke, according to city officials.
A red-flag warning has been issued as high winds are expected.
It is illegal for anyone to enter the Open Space for any reason while it’s closed.
More information here: www.walnut-creek.org/NorCalFires
- WILDFIRES RAGING IN NORTH BAY GROW TO 20K ACRES
- NORTH BAY WILDFIRES: EVACUATION CENTER INFORMATION
- LIST OF SCHOOL CLOSURES DUE TO NORTH BAY FIRE
- SANTA ROSA FIRE JUMPS HIGHWAY 101
- WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES TORCH NORTH BAY HOMES
- SMOKE FROM NORTH BAY WILDFIRES FILLS BAY AREA SKIES